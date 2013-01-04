UPDATE 1-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
FRANKFURT Jan 4 German landesbank BayernLB said on Friday it has withdrawn from the EURIBOR panel, which sets the rates at which prime euro zone banks lend to each other.
BayernLB said it exited the panel effective at the start of 2013, citing "strategic reasons". (Reporting By Andreas Kroener and Marc Jones; writing by Edward Taylor)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.