FRANKFURT, March 28 German regional state-backed
lender BayernLB has received up to four binding
offers in the sale of its real estate unit GBW, three
people familiar with the sale process said on Thursday.
Germany's second-biggest landesbank will now assess the
offers and select a buyer in the course of April, the sources
said.
The sale of GBW is expected to fetch around 2.5 billion
euros ($3.2 billion) and will likely be Germany's biggest
property deal this year.
The sources said binding bids came from real estate company
Patrizia, a consortium around the Bavarian
municipalities of Munich and Nuremberg and a further consortium
for whom Austrian property company Conwert would
manage the properties.
In addition, a financial investor may have put in a bid, two
of the sources said.
The companies all declined comment.
($1 = 0.7824 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Kathrin Jones and Joern Poltz,
writing by Jonathan Gould)