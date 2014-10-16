MUNICH Oct 16 BayernLB does not expect to face
any problems in the upcoming balance sheet health checks led by
the European Central Bank, despite an ongoing dispute with
Austria over wind-down costs for nationalised Austrian bank Hypo
Alpe Adria.
"Stress test, no, no problem," BayernLB Chief Executive
Johannes-Joerg Riegler told journalists on Thursday. Turning to
possible costs threatened by Hypo Alpe Adria, he said,
"We're not talking about an existential threat here."
BayernLB on Wednesday said it would file a
lawsuit against a law Austria passed this year that forces some
creditors to share the costs of winding down Hypo Alpe Adria.
It is the first lawsuit against the law, which entered
uncharted territory for debt markets by wiping out subordinated
debt worth nearly 900 million euros ($1.14 billion) despite
guarantees from Hypo's home province of Carinthia.
State-controlled BayernLB's common equity tier 1 (CET1)
ratio, a measure of its financial strength, edged down to 14.4
percent at the end of June from 14.6 percent at the end of
March, still well above an ECB benchmark of 8 percent.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Thomas Atkins)