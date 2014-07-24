BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings appoints Han Xiaosheng as president
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, July 24 German state-backed lender BayernLB said on Thursday it agreed to sell its Hungarian unit MKB to the Hungarian government to comply with regulatory demands.
Hungary will pay 55 million euros ($74 million) for MKB and in return BayernLB will waive 270 million euros of receivables due from the unit, BayernLB said in a statement.
It expects the deal to close in September.
The European Commission ordered BayernLB in 2012 to restructure and sell some businesses as a precondition for approving state aid for the German regional lender. BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour.
The chief executive of Hungary's biggest bank OTP had said in December that the bank was interested in any lender that could come up for sale including MKB.
($1 = 0.7421 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
TAIPEI, Jan 24 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in cautious trade in the last session before a long holiday break and as the local dollar strengthened to levels not seen in over three months. As of 0323 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,449.85 points, after closing up 1 percent at a fresh year-and-a-half high in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. The gains came as the Taiwan dollar st