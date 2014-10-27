MUNICH Oct 27 A German court on Monday handed
former BayernLB Chief Executive Werner Schmidt a
suspended prison sentence of 18 months for bribing an Austrian
politician when acquiring Hypo Alpe Adria (HGAA).
The sentence is one of only a few cases where a German bank
manager has faced punishment for actions that led to the
near-failure of a business during the financial crisis.
Munich-based public-sector bank BayernLB bought Hypo in
2007. In 2009, Austria had to take over the loss-making lender
to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves through
eastern Europe, and BayernLB lost a total of 3.7 billion euros
($4.7 billion) on its investment.
Schmidt, who stepped down in 2008, has admitted to bribing
the now-deceased head of government of Austria's Carinthia
state, Joerg Haider, during negotiations to buy the bank.
The court dismissed separate allegations of breach of trust
against Schmidt.
Public prosecutors had argued that Schmidt and seven of his
former board colleagues should be found guilty of embezzling
money by overpaying heavily for Hypo. Proceedings against most
of the other defendants have been dismissed, though some of them
had to pay several thousand euros to end the cases against them.
The hit that BayernLB took from the Hypo acquisition is
still the subject of discussions in other courtrooms.
Earlier this month, BayernLB sued Austria for passing a law
that forces some creditors to share the costs of winding down
Hypo.
In another case against German bankers, a court in July
acquitted ex-managers of bailed-out German lender HSH Nordbank
of charges including accounting fraud in a high-profile
case stemming from the financial crisis.
A criminal case against former managers of bailed-out LBBW
for accounting fraud in April ended with a settlement
in which the court ordered them to make payments to charities.
(1 US dollar = 0.7888 euro)
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Mark Potter)