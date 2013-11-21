VIENNA/FRANKFURT Nov 21 The head of German
regional lender BayernLB is under investigation by
state prosecutors in Vienna on suspicion he gave false testimony
in a lawsuit brought by BayernLB against former owners of
Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
"We have a criminal investigation on suspicion of false
testimony," said Vienna prosecutors spokeswoman Nina Bussek,
confirming a report by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
A spokesman for BayernLB Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler
declined to comment while a BayernLB spokesman said the
allegations were "far-fetched and without any merit".
Haeusler earlier this year testified in court as part of
BayernLB's two-year old lawsuit against the staff foundation at
Hypo Alpe Adria, alleging the German bank was duped in 2007 into
buying the Austrian lender that Austria had to nationalise in
2009.
Hypo Alpe Adria, for its part, earlier this year sued its
former owner BayernLB in a German court in an ongoing battle
over funds that the German lender parked at Hypo before Austria
nationalised Hypo.
