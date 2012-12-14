* Follows suspension of repayments by Hypo for BayernLB loan
* Row about 4 billion euros of disputed funds
(Adds comments from Bavarian minister, Nowotny)
MUNICH/VIENNA Dec 14 Bavaria will escalate to
the European Commission a fight with Austria over cleaning up
problem bank Hypo Alpe Adria, the nationalised Austrian lender
which this week froze repayment of loans from former owner
BayernLB, the German landesbank.
The increasingly heated row is over 4 billion euros ($5.2
billion) in disputed funds and who ends up financing an ailing
lender struggling to get back on its feet by breaking itself up
and selling off viable parts.
Bavarian Finance Minister Markus Soeder supported BayernLB's
decision to sue Hypo to get its billions back.
"In addition to the bank's suit against (Hypo), Bavaria will
report the incident to the European Commission," he said in a
statement, suggesting Brussels might have to revisit its
approval of Austrian state aid to Hypo.
He also fired a shot across Vienna's bow, saying: "Who is
supposed to trust Austrian banks if he has to fear for the money
he has invested?"
Hypo Alpe Adria, which Austria had to buy for a symbolic 1
euro from BayernLB three years to avoid a collapse, on Thursday
suspended repayments of loans BayernLB had granted and demanded
back money it had already repaid.
Hypo insists the money it kept when it was nationalised in
2009 should be treated temporarily as a substitute for equity
rather than as debt. That means it cannot by law repay the money
until it has been successfully reorganised.
BayernLB Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler said the
suspension of payments would not force it to make provisions on
its balance sheet. He said the bank still expected a 2012 profit
and aimed to repay 5 billion euros in aid to Bavaria by 2019.
He expressed confidence its lawsuit filed in Munich would
quickly free up 2 billion euros in loans frozen at Hypo, and
said he thought Hypo's move was politically motivated ahead of
elections in Austria next year.
In Vienna, Austrian central bank governor Ewald Nowotny told
reporters Hypo's move had been considered thoroughly and that
the bank was not at risk even if Bavaria immediately called all
its outstanding loans.
"This is a matter for the courts. An immediate liquidity
problem does not arise from this," he said.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Angelika Gruber; writing by
Edward Taylor and Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)