MUNICH/FRANKFURT, March 25 The head of Bavaria's
savings banks has denied a news report saying the banks had
pulled out of a deal to restructure BayernLB.
"The report is completely unfounded. We are still in talks
with all parties involved," Theo Zellner, president of the
Association of Bavarian Savings Banks, was quoted by a spokesman
as saying on Sunday.
Bloomberg had earlier reported, citing a person familiar
with the talks, that German savings banks had backtracked on an
agreement on their level of contributions toward a restructuring
plan that would have included the sale of BayernLB's mortgage
lending unit LBS Bayern.
BayernLB declined to comment.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in February said
BayernLB had yet to present an acceptable plan to sell assets
and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid rules
more than three years after its bailout.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 due to risky investments
in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners, the state of
Bavaria and the Association of Bavarian Savings Banks, to pump
in billions of euros.
On Friday, Zellner said an agreement between the EU and
Bavarian savings banks regarding the scope of commitment in
BayernLB's rescue efforts was possible in March, though
ambitious.
"This rather looks like tactics on the last stretch of
negotiations," a source close to BayernLB told Reuters on Sunday
with regard to the news report.
A second source close to the bank said he was still "very
positive" there would be some sort of agreement between the EU
and BayernLB's owners shortly.
