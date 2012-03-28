* Owners reach compromise on bailout contribution by savings
banks
* EU Commission says hopes to close case soon
* BayernLB to repay 5 billion in state aid from 2013
(Adds comments by Almunia, Bavaria's finance minister)
MUNICH/BRUSSELS, March 28 The owners of ailing
BayernLB agreed on a restructuring of the German
publicly-owned wholesale lender in a bid to win approval for an
aid package from Europe's competition watchdog.
"In the EU state aid proceedings a sustainable compromise
between Bavaria's savings banks and the regional state of
Bavaria has been reached," the Association of Bavarian Savings
Banks, a co-owner of BayernLB, said on Wednesday.
It gave no detail on what the restructuring would involve.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments
turned sour in the financial crisis. The state of Bavaria
injected 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in fresh capital,
boosting its holding to 94 percent and diluting the savings
banks' stake to 6 percent.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news
briefing he hoped to close the case soon, adding: "We are not
yet there, unfortunately."
In February, he had said: "We can no longer afford zombie
banks as we struggle to generate growth and at a time when many
EU governments are asking the people to tighten their belts."
Bavaria's finance minister Markus Soeder said: "We are
close, but the last five meters to the top are always the
hardest."
The EU has criticised the contribution of the savings banks
to the revamp as too low and has demanded that a sale of
BayernLB's mortgage unit LBS Bayern to the savings banks must
reflect market prices.
The savings banks are set to buy LBS for between 1 billion
euros and 1.2 billion, sources close to the negotiations said.
They added that BayernLB is also ready to divest its
loss-making Hungarian unit MKB and real estate unit GBW.
Once all restructuring measures are in place, BayernLB will
only be roughly half the size it had been before the financial
crisis.
Soeder said BayernLB planned to expand its energy-related
business and turn into an "energy bank".
He added that the lender would repay 5 billion euros of the
10 billion in bailout money starting in 2013, adding payouts
would be tailored in a way to make sure BayernLB complies with
regulatory capital requirements.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer in Munich, Arno Schuetze in
Frankfurt and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels)