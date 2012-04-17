MUNICH, April 17 BayernLB [ BAYLB.UL ] will likely
c onclude n egotiations with the European C ommission o n a revamp
of the German publicly-owned wholesale lender w ithin two months,
one of its owners said on Tue sday.
The deal, a compromise between Bavaria's savings banks and
the regional state of Bavaria, o n the necessary restructuring
measures is being supported by 90 percent of the savings banks,
The o Zellner, p resident of the Association of Bavarian Savings
Banks sai d .
The compromise was good enough to end the three year long
negotiations with the EU Commission, Zellner added. The
Commission which acts as the bloc's competition watchdog.
According to several sources close to the savings banks, the
municipally owned lenders will c ontribute between 1 .65 billion
euros ($2.2 b illion) a nd 1. 8 billion euros to the restructuring.
This will increase the savings banks' s stake in BayernLB to
20-25 percent from currently 6 percent, Zellner said.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments
turned sour in the financial crisis. The state of Bavaria
injected 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in fresh capital,
boosting its holding to 94 percent and diluting the savings
banks' stake to 6 percent.
The EU had criticised the contribution of the savings banks
to the revamp as too low and has demanded that a sale of
BayernLB's mortgage unit LBS Bayern to the savings banks must
reflect market prices.
Once all restructuring measures are in place, BayernLB will
only be roughly half the size it had been before the financial
crisis.