FRANKFURT Dec 18 German state-backed lender BayernLB plans to cut up to 500 jobs or around one in six workers at its core bank by 2017 as it slashes overhead costs to stay competitive.

"We know that this step is painful and challenging for our whole organisation, but the personnel cuts are unavoidable to secure sustainable competitiveness and the future of BayernLB," the bank's board wrote in a letter to employees obtained by Reuters.

Germany's second biggest landesbank, which has been slashing the size of its balance sheet in the in wake of a state bailout during the financial crisis, aims to cut administrative costs to around 570 million euros ($782.63 million) by 2017, from 700 million currently. ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kröner, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)