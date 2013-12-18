FRANKFURT Dec 18 German state-backed lender
BayernLB plans to cut up to 500 jobs or around one in
six workers at its core bank by 2017 as it slashes overhead
costs to stay competitive.
"We know that this step is painful and challenging for our
whole organisation, but the personnel cuts are unavoidable to
secure sustainable competitiveness and the future of BayernLB,"
the bank's board wrote in a letter to employees obtained by
Reuters.
Germany's second biggest landesbank, which has been slashing
the size of its balance sheet in the in wake of a state bailout
during the financial crisis, aims to cut administrative costs to
around 570 million euros ($782.63 million) by 2017, from 700
million currently.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner, writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by Harro ten Wolde)