FRANKFURT Nov 13 German state-backed lender
BayernLB plans to break up its troubled Hungarian
unit MKB to improve the chances of a sale, BayernLB's chief
financial officer said on Wednesday.
Stephan Winkelmeier told a conference call with journalists
that MKB's retail and corporate banking activity would be
bundled into one unit that should be easier to sell than the
bank as a whole.
A separate unit would also be established to house long-term
loans that have high refinancing needs, he said.
The European Commission ordered BayernLB last year to
restructure and sell some businesses as a precondition for
approving state aid for the German regional lender. BayernLB ran
into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour.
BayernLB already agreed to sell MKB's Bulgarian unit MKB
Unionbank last month.
BayernLB is also in talks to sell MKB's Romanian unit, said
Winkelmeier, who also announced he would be leaving the bank in
March next year to take up a new challenge outside of banking,
after 20 years in the sector.
