FRANKFURT Feb 3 German state-backed lender
BayernLB is considering putting money aside for
expected losses tied to its former ownership of Austrian bank
Hypo Alpe Adria and will likely post a significant
net loss for 2014, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
A new law that Austria passed on Hypo last year made it less
likely that BayernLB will recoup all of the 2.4 billion euros
($2.7 billion) that it considers as loans to Hypo but that
Austria sees as equity, the person said.
However, BayernLB is only considering provisioning for 800
million euros that the law stipulates the lender will have to
forego, the person said, adding that no exact volume of reserves
has yet been defined.
BayernLB declined to comment.
The Munich-based lender and Hypo are ensnarled in a web of
litigation over who pays for the mess at Hypo, whose
near-collapse after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and
in the Balkans has already cost taxpayers in both countries
billions of euros.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
