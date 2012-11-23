EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MUNICH Nov 23 German bank BayernLB will release details of its plan to repay several billion euros of state funds later on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said.
In July, BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in state aid by 2019 and halve the size of its balance sheet, seeking to win European Union regulatory approval for a bailout of the German lender.
German radio station Bayerischer Rundfunk reported that the lender will also announce an initial payment of a three-digit million euro sum.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour in the financial crisis.
The state of Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in fresh capital, boosting its holding to 94 percent.
($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and Mark Potter)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has