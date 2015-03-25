MUNICH, March 25 German state-backed lender BayernLB said it posted a 1.32 billion euro ($1.45 billion) loss in 2014 after writing down the value of loans to bank Hypo Alpe Adria, which it sold to Austria in the financial crisis.

Risk provisions spiked to 1.5 billion euros from 320 million in 2013, mainly for expected losses tied to Hypo, which it owned from 2007 to 2009, the bank said on Wednesday.

A new law that Austria passed on Hypo last year has made it less likely that BayernLB will recoup all of the 2.4 billion euros that it considers loans to Hypo but that Austria sees as equity.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling earlier this month declined to estimate how big a debt haircut creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution face.

The Munich-based lender and Hypo are ensnarled in a web of litigation over who is to pay for the mess at Hypo, the near-collapse of which after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans has already cost taxpayers in both countries billions of euros.

BayernLB also said that it expects a "solid" business development in 2015, with earnings in its core business likely to come in roughly at the 669 million euros reached in 2014.

The bank, which was bailed out by the state in the financial crisis, last year repaid 1.8 billion euros in state aid, it said.

