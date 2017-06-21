U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
MUNICH, June 21 German state-backed lender BayernLB has repaid a final 1 billion euro ($1.1 bln) tranche of bailout funds to Bavaria, the finance minister of the German federal state said.
The repayment means that state-aid proceedings, which were meant to run until 2019, can be completed ahead of schedule, Markus Soeder said in a statement on Wednesday.
In the financial crisis, Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in capital into the lender and gave it 4.8 billion in guarantees for a portfolio of complex securities that turned sour after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
At the time, BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion by 2019, while 5 billion euros would remain in the bank as part of Bavaria's 75 percent stake in the lender. Local savings banks own the rest.
($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Sims)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.