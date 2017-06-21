MUNICH, June 21 German state-backed lender BayernLB has repaid a final 1 billion euro ($1.1 bln) tranche of bailout funds to Bavaria, the finance minister of the German federal state said.

The repayment means that state-aid proceedings, which were meant to run until 2019, can be completed ahead of schedule, Markus Soeder said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the financial crisis, Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in capital into the lender and gave it 4.8 billion in guarantees for a portfolio of complex securities that turned sour after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

At the time, BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion by 2019, while 5 billion euros would remain in the bank as part of Bavaria's 75 percent stake in the lender. Local savings banks own the rest.

