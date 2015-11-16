BRIEF-Zhengzhou commodity bourse to charge fees on silico-manganese futures intraday trading
May 10 China's Zhengzhou commodity exchange said on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday said it had approved Wisconsin-based Baylake Corp's application to merge with NEW Bancshares Inc, allowing it to indirectly acquire its subsidiary, Union State Bank of Kewaunee, Wisconsin.
The Fed said it had also signed off on a request to allow Baylake Bank of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, to merge with Union State Bank.
Baylake and NEW Bancshares had announced an agreement to merge in May in a deal valued at about $9.7 million.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 10 China's Zhengzhou commodity exchange said on Wednesday:
* Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB 14.3 billion for four months ended 30 april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: