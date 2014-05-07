(Corrects 6th paragraph to make clear Israel surrendered in
July not August 2008)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 7 Samuel Israel, a hedge fund
manager who faked his own suicide to avoid prison after
admitting to running a $450 million fraud, is trying to shorten
his 22-year sentence or be set free, saying his health has
worsened and authorities can't take care of him.
According to a Wednesday court filing, the founder of Bayou
Group LLC nearly died last year after officials at the federal
prison complex in Butner, North Carolina failed to replace the
battery for his pacemaker, only doing so after he fell, hit his
head and lost consciousness.
Israel, 54, also suffers from a degenerative spinal
condition but has been refused treatment to alleviate chronic
pain, the filing said. A Manhattan doctor who once treated
Israel submitted a letter saying it would be "medically
irrational" to deprive Israel of opioids to treat the pain.
"He's one of those people who is expensive to take care of
in a humane way," Israel's lawyer Shane Landry, who said he last
saw his client three months ago, said in an interview. "Prison
officials keep telling us he's not in as much pain as he says,
but I've seen him. He's in pain. He has trouble getting around."
Butner's other inmates include Bernard Madoff, the Ponzi
schemer. Madoff, 76, is housed in a medium-security section of
the complex, while Israel is in a low-security section.
Israel had pleaded guilty in New York in 2005 to defrauding
Bayou investors, only to spark an intense manhunt in June 2008
when his GMC Envoy was found on Bear Mountain Bridge north of
New York City, with the words "suicide is painless" scrawled in
dust on the vehicle hood. He surrendered the next month.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York
declined to comment. Butner officials did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. Israel could not be reached.
U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan sentenced
Israel to 20 years in prison for the fraud, and U.S. District
Judge Kenneth Karas in White Plains, New York added two years
for the 2008 escapade. Israel is not eligible for release until
Sept. 12, 2027.
Landry, though, said his client's "near death experience"
and cardiac condition, and the lack of proper medical care,
justify shortening or ending the incarceration.
"It is an uphill climb, I admit that," Landry said about the
prospect that Israel might be freed soon. "When the judge
(McMahon) sentenced him, she relied very heavily on Bureau of
Prisons' assurances that they could take of him. Our argument is
that they can't."
The case is U.S. v. Israel, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 05-cr-01039.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)