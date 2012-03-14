March 14 Baytex Energy Corp's
fourth-quarter profit more than doubled as the Canadian oil and
gas company benefited from increased production and strong oil
prices.
October-December profit rose to C$57.8 million ($58.4
million), or 48 Canadian cents a share, from C$21.4 million, or
18 Canadian cents a share a year ago.
The Calgary-based company, which focuses on the Western
Canadian Sedimentary Basin, said petroleum and natural gas sales
rose 40 percent to C$367.8 million.
Production jumped 18 percent to 53,054 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
U.S. crude oil prices rose 17 percent to average
about $92.39 per barrel in October-December, boosting most
energy companies' profit.