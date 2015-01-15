BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Baywa AG :
* Says takes over system service provider PC-Agrar GmbH
* Says plans to take over a 100 pct stake in PC-Agrar GmbH group of companies, subject to approval by antitrust authorities
* Acquisition is to apply retrospectively as at Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.