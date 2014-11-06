BRIEF-TCL's trading in shares to halt pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan
Nov 6 Baywa AG :
* Presents figures for the first nine months of 2014: energy and building materials continue positive development - low grain prices impact results in agriculture
* Says 9-month EBIT amounted to 74.5 million euros (2013: 177.7 million euros)
* Says 9-month revenues amounted to around 11.4 billion euros(2013: 12.2 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit enters cooperation agreement with Huawei Investment & Holding Co