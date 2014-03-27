BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Atuomobile to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, March 27 Baywa AG : * Says aims to continue policy of raising dividends * Says Q1 so far better than year earlier, EBIT will be positive * Says has 5-6 takeover targets on list, starting due diligence on two of them
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says Q1 pre-tax profit reaches 1.2 trillion dong ($52.8 million) - Sabeco's chief executive Le Hong Xanh told shareholders at the company's annual shareholder meeting Further company coverage: ($1 = 22,735 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)