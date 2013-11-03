BERLIN Nov 3 Germany's Baywa will
refrain from making further large acquisitions next year after
another possible takeover in the produce sector, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing Chief Executive
Klaus Josef Lutz.
"It's very well possible that we will take over another
international fruit dealer in the next months," the CEO told the
newspaper in an interview. "Further major purchases before 2015
are unlikely."
The agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate
expects to post "very good" results this year and beat 2012
earnings, he said, paving the way for higher dividend payments
to shareholders.
"Given the success in business it's our goal to further
increase the dividend," Lutz said.
Agriculture is Baywa's biggest business, with expected
operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 150 million
euros ($202 million) in 2014. It expects its other businesses,
energy and building materials, to post profits of 50 million
euros each.
