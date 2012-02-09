Feb 9 Social commerce company Bazaarvoice
Inc said it expected to sell about 9.5 million shares in its
initial public offering, at between $8 and $10 a share.
The company is selling 9 million shares, with the rest being
offered by certain shareholders, including venture capital firm
Austin Ventures and Bazaarvoice Chief Executive Brett Hurt.
Bazaarvoice expects net proceeds of about $72 million from
the offering, based on the mid-point of the indicative price
range. The company claims to help over 30 percent of the world's
leading global brands in turning social media into measurable
social commerce.
Bazaarvoice has been posting a loss since its inception in
2005. It reported a net loss of $20.1 million in its fiscal
2011.
The company has applied to list its common stock on the
Nasdaq under the symbol "BV."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.