* Shares close at $16.51, 38 pct above IPO price
* At Friday close, co valued at about $940 mln
* Concerns about competition linger for co - analyst
* Another debutant Proto Labs closes 81 pct above IPO price
By Aman Shah
Feb 24 Shares of social commerce company
Bazaarvoice Inc surged as much as 43 percent on their
market debut, as Wall Street continued to welcome cloud-based
technology stocks with large first-day gains.
The company's stock opened at $16 on the Nasdaq, 25 percent
above its offer price, and touched a high of $17.16 in heavy
trading. It closed up 38 percent at $16.51, with 8.6 million
shares changing hands.
At Friday close, the company is valued at a little below
$940 million.
Shares of another debutant, Proto Labs Inc, which
makes custom prototype and low-volume plastic parts, rose as
much as 88 percent to $30.00, far above its IPO price of $16.
Proto Labs shares closed up 81 percent at $29, valuing the
company at close to $673 million.
Bazaarvoice and Proto Labs debuted after pricing IPOs above
their indicated range. The last 17 companies that went public
had priced their offerings within or below their expected
ranges.
"The pricing is a positive sign for future offerings ... Due
to an improved stock market people are getting more optimistic,"
Morningstar analyst James Krapfel told Reuters.
John Fitzgibbon, founder of IPOscoop.com, an independent
research firm predicting IPOs' opening-day performances, said:
"There's a message in today's traffic ... Technology is back,
and it's back in a big way."
Bazaarvoice provides its services via a
software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables clients to
engage directly with customers and capture consumer feedback
through rising use of internet, mobile, social media and
e-commerce.
The company served 737 active clients as of Jan. 31,
including Wal-Mart, Dominos Pizza, Procter &
Gamble, Microsoft, Dell, Expedia
and American Express.
Austin, Texas-based Bazaarvoice has seen 11 consecutive
quarters of revenue growth and had an active client retention
rate of 91.9 percent for the nine months ended Jan. 31,
according to a regulatory filing.
The company was co-founded in 2005 by current Chief
Executive Brett Hurt, who owns an 11.3 percent beneficial
ownership in it after the offering.
Hurt was the founder of Coremetrics, a web analytics company
that was bought by IBM in June 2010.
CLOUD'S THE WAY
Cloud-based companies have been the pick of 2012 IPOs so
far, largely outperforming the market post their offerings.
"It's all demand (for cloud stocks)... you see it in the
pricing and you see it in the after-market reaction," Fitzgibbon
said on the surge in the sector.
In the last month, three cloud technology companies --
Guidewire Software, Greenway Medical Technologies
and Brightcove Inc -- have gone public with at
least 30 percent gains on the first day.
Guidewire shares have risen 81 percent till Friday close
while Greenway and Brightcove gained 45 percent and 37 percent,
respectively.
PROFITABILITY A CONCERN
However, questions on the long-term profitability and the
company's ability to sustain its competitive advantage linger
despite the opening-day buzz.
"If market growth is significant enough, we could expect
other players potentially enter its (Bazaarvoice's) space, and
depress returns in the long run," Krapfel said.
Bazaarvoice has posted losses every year since its
inception, and recorded a net loss of about $18 million on
revenue of $74.7 million for the nine months period.
In its latest filing, Bazaarvoice, which competes with
private players like PowerReviews Inc and Revieworld Ltd, said
it could face competition from companies like Google
and Facebook, which could expand their platforms or acquire its
competitors.
"If Bazaarvoice's emerging industry ends up becoming large
enough, I would expect the likes of Google or Facebook to want
to participate," Krapfel added.