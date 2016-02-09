Feb 9 BB&T Corp is still in the hunt for acquisitions following three recent deals in 2015, although CEO and Chairman Kelly King says he may hold off in 2016.

"While long-term we are still bullish with regard to M&A, I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't do anything this year," King said in a web cast on Tuesday from a financial services conference hosted by Credit Suisse in Miami Beach, Fla.

One thing that gives King pause about doing more deals is the bank's low share price. Even though he typically prefers to use the bank's capital for mergers and acquisitions more than buybacks, those priorities can shift when the bank believes its shares are significantly undervalued, he said.

"I think M&A gets less likely; I think buybacks get more likely, because I don't really want to use our currency for M&A in this environment," King said.

Shares of BB&T, like those of most other banks, have taken a beating in recent months as jittery markets have increased the likelihood the U.S. Federal Reserve will move more slowly to raise interest rates. Low interest rates make it harder for banks to make money by crimping their lending margins.

BB&T shares are down more than 18 percent over the past three months, compared with a more than 21 percent decline for the S&P 500 bank index.

Despite BB&T's low share price, King would not rule out more near-term acquisitions.

"If we were to have a really attractive M&A opportunity that met all of our criteria and we got really excited about, that would take precedence over a buyback," he said.

BB&T, the 12th-largest U.S. bank by assets, announced last year it would acquire National Penn Bancshares Inc, a $1.8 billion deal the bank said will close "on or about" April 1. Last year, it bought Susquehanna Bancshares for about $2.6 billion and the Bank of Kentucky for $395 million.

(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Dan Grebler)