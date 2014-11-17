ZURICH Nov 17 Activist investor Elliott
Management Corp has become the second largest shareholder in
Switzerland's BB Biotech, an investment firm with
holdings in about 30 biotech companies.
A Luxembourg-based subsidiary of the U.S. hedge fund,
founded by billionaire Paul Singer, owns 3.1 percent of BB
Biotech shares, a filing by the Swiss stock exchange showed,
above Switzerland's mandatory disclosure threshold of 3 percent.
Only Biotech Target N.V. now owns more shares in the
Zurich-based company with 3.9 percent, according to a July 28
filing.
Elliott is closely watched in the hedge fund industry for
its strong returns and willingness to wage lawsuits. It has a
track record of pushing for radical change at a range of firms.
In 2011, Elliott pushed for change at the top of Actelion
, Europe's biggest biotech company, but the New
York-based fund's attempts were rebuffed by other shareholders.
BB Biotech's holdings were worth 2.88 billion Swiss francs
($3 billion) at the end of September. Its biggest holdings were
in biotech companies Celgene, Gilead and
Actelion, according to its website.
Shares in BB Biotech have outperformed the European
healthcare sector in recent years. The Swiss firm's
shares have climbed 48.4 percent so far in 2014, while the
healthcare sector index is up 17.1 percent.
Over the past two years, the company's shares have risen
143.8 percent against a 45.2 percent rise in the sector index.
BB Biotech published a statement on Monday confirming the
Elliot stake. A spokeswoman for the Swiss company declined to
comment further.
A representative for Elliott could not immediately be
reached for comment to discuss the fund manager's plans for its
BB Biotech stake.
