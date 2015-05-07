SAO PAULO May 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA , the insurance holding company controlled by Banco do Brasil SA, plans to wait for "two months" of more information before deciding on a revision of operational targets for this year, Chief Financial Officer Werner Suffert said on Thursday.

The company wants " to wait at least another two months" before raising the so-called guidance, even after reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit, Suffert said in an interview. A decline in claims at the SH1 segment has a recurring nature, an indication that results could end the year closer to the high end of guidance, he added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)