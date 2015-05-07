SAO PAULO May 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA
, the insurance holding company controlled by Banco do
Brasil SA, plans to wait for "two months" of more information
before deciding on a revision of operational targets for this
year, Chief Financial Officer Werner Suffert said on Thursday.
The company wants " to wait at least another two months"
before raising the so-called guidance, even after reporting
stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit, Suffert said in an
interview. A decline in claims at the SH1 segment has a
recurring nature, an indication that results could end the year
closer to the high end of guidance, he added.
