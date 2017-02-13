BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
SAO PAULO Feb 13 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance business of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, met fourth-quarter profit estimates as robust distribution and reinsurance underwriting revenues helped to offset the impact of declining interest rates.
Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 1.074 billion reais ($345 million) in recurring net income last quarter, compared with 988 million reais in the prior three months, according to a securities filing on Monday. Analysts expected recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, of 1.077 billion reais for the quarter
The company expects growth in recurring net income of 1 percent to 5 percent this year, compared with about 4.1 percent last year.
($1 = 3.1145 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigne