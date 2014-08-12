SAO PAULO Aug 12 BB Seguridade Participações SA
<BBSE3.SA beat analyst estimates for second-quarter profit after
posting record revenue in almost all business lines and a surge
in the value of investments helped offset claims, the insurance
unit of state-run Banco do Brasil SA said in a securities filing
on Tuesday.
Recurring profit, a widely followed gauge of profit that
excludes one-time items, was 845.4 million reais ($372 million)
in the quarter, well above the 726 million reais estimated in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 2.2750 Brazilian reais)
