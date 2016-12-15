Dec 15 Britain's competition watchdog raised
objections against UK airport services and logistics group John
Menzies' acquisition of some of peer BBA Aviation's
operations, saying the deal could lessen competition in
the market.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that since
Menzies and ASIG, BBA's ground handling and fuelling unit, were
close competitors at Aberdeen airport, a merger of the two
businesses could leave Swiss air cargo handler Swissport as the
only credible bidder for airlines located there.
Menzies had in September agreed to buy BBA's ASIG in a deal
that was expected to make it the world's largest interplane
fueller, doubling its existing North American operations and
adding significant scale at major international gateways,
including London's Heathrow airport.
The Scottish firm has been under pressure to revamp its
business, as a string of warnings and the departure of top
executives attracted criticism from three investors who have
advocated separating its aviation services and printed media
distribution units.
UK's CMA said on Thursday it would consider whether to
accept an undertaking over the deal, without giving any further
details.
Menzies said separately it would consider its position with
regard to its operations at Aberdeen airport and respond to the
CMA accordingly.
