Sept 16 UK airport services and logistics group
John Menzies Plc said it would buy peer BBA Aviation
Plc's ASIG commercial aircraft services unit in a deal
worth $202 million, taking a major step in consolidating a
fragmented industry.
Menzies said the deal, which is expected to materially
enhance its earnings in the first full year, would be funded via
a 75 million pound ($99 million) fully underwritten rights issue
and a new debt package.
The ASIG unit provides refuelling, baggage handling,
equipment maintenance and de-icing services across 80 airports
in North America, Central America, Europe and Asia.
BBA said separately the disposal of ASIG, one if its smaller
units, would allow it to streamline its business to focus on its
main businesses.
($1 = 0.7561 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in
London; Editing by Sunil Nair)