Aug 5 BBA Aviation Plc, a British aircraft services provider, reported a 3 percent rise in first-half revenue as a pickup in the U.S. aviation industry drove demand for its flight-support services.

Underlying pretax profit rose to $79.2 million in the six months ended June 30 from $78.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.15 billion from $1.11 billion a year earlier. Revenue in its flight-support services unit, its largest, rose 12 percent to $775.5 million.

The company, which provides refuelling, de-icing, ground handling, engine repair and other services, also raised its interim dividend to 4.62 cents from 4.40 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)