BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
LONDON, June 12 The British Bankers' Association (BBA) said Anthony Browne, a Morgan Stanley banker and former advisor to London mayor Boris Johnson, will take over as its new chief executive in September.
Browne takes over from Angela Knight, who said in April she would step down following a five year spell as head cheerleader for Britain's banks.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding