LONDON, June 28 The British Bankers' Association (BBA) called on the UK government to review how Libor interbank lending rates should be regulated in the future following a record fine on Barclays for attempting to manipulate the rate.

"The British Bankers' Association is shocked by yesterday's report about Libor," said the trade body, which in March launched its own review of Libor.

"As part of this review we will now be asking the authorities to consider in what manner the Libor setting mechanism should be regulated in the future."