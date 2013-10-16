Oct 16 British aircraft services company BBA
Aviation Plc said Michael Harper would retire as
non-executive chairman in May 2014 and would be succeeded by Sir
Nigel Rudd, non-executive chairman of Heathrow Airport Holdings
Ltd.
Harper joined the board as non-executive director in
February 2005 of the then BBA Group and oversaw the demerger of
the aviation business in 2006, following which it was renamed
BBA Aviation. He was appointed non-executive chairman in June
2007.
The company said Rudd would join the board as deputy
chairman on Dec.1 and take over from Harper in May 2014.
Rudd founded Williams Plc in 1982, which was one of the
largest industrial holding companies in the UK until its
demerger in November 2000, creating Chubb Plc and Kidde Plc. He
is also non-executive chairman of technology company Invensys
Plc.
BBA Aviation, which provides refuelling, ground handling,
engine repair and other services to aviation companies, ended
talks last month to merge parts of its business with U.S.-based
engine repair and maintenance business StandardAero - owned by
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE).