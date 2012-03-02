* FY underlying pretax profit $170.2 mln vs $147.8 mln

* Revenue up 17 pct to $2.13 bln

* Raises total dividend by 6.5 pct to $0.13

March 2 Aircraft services firm BBA Aviation, which recently acquired three flight support locations in North America, posted a higher full-year profit boosted by acquisitions and strong growth at both its divisions.

However, the uncertain economic climate would result in a continued slow and somewhat volatile recovery in 2012, said the company that boasts of Bill Gates as one of its top ten investors.

Rising fuel prices and financial turmoil in Europe signal big problems for the international airline industry in 2012 and are likely to force a cutback in flights, according to two key aviation bodies.

BBA Aviation, which provides refuelling, ground handling and other services to aviation companies, recently acquired three locations for fixed-base operations in flight support in North America, its biggest market by revenue contribution.

The company raised its final dividend by 6 percent to 9.95 cents, taking the total dividend to 13.94 cents.

BBA's January-December underlying pretax profit rose to $170.2 million from $147.8 million year ago. Revenue for the year rose 17 percent to $2.13 billion.

BBA Aviation made seven acquisitions during the year.

The British firm's shares, which have gained 13 percent since the start of the year, closed at 201.8 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 960 million pounds.