LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The British Broadcasting Corporation
is in discussions with banks to arrange a private placement of
debt, marking its first foray into the capital markets, market
sources said.
The sources said Barclays and Lloyds were involved in
private placement discussions. Both banks declined to comment.
A spokesperson for the BBC, said: "The BBC is, in the
ordinary course of its business, in the process of implementing
its group funding strategy. This includes how it funds its
commercial operations."
"We cannot disclose details of that strategy ahead of its
execution. However, we can confirm that if any funding is
arranged in the private placement market it would be used to
fund the BBC's commercial operations."
The spokesperson declined to say how much the BBC intended
to raise, whether it had hired banks, or when the transaction
would take place.
The BBC Group, which is unrated, has an outstanding GBP200m
revolving credit loan that matures in June this year, arranged
with a small group of banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and
Santander, according to Thomson Reuters RLPC data.
It also has another GBP380m loan maturing in July 2016.
In addition, it has issued a series of securitisations for
property owned by the BBC in the past under special purpose
vehicles (SPVs) named Juturna (ELoC 16), Pacific Quay and White
City Property Finance.