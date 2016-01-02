LONDON Jan 2 A group of computer hackers that
wants to target Islamic State has claimed it was behind a cyber
attack on the BBC which it intended as a test of its own
capabilities, according to messages sent to a reporter at the
broadcaster on Saturday.
"It was only a test, we didn't exactly plan to take it down
for multiple hours," the group called New World Hackers said in
a message sent to the BBC's technology correspondent, Rory
Cellan-Jones, which he posted on Twitter.
"We realise sometimes what we do is not always the right
choice, but without cyber hackers ... who is there to fight off
online terrorists?"
The BBC's online services, including its news website and
iPlayer catch-up TV platform, were taken down for a few hours on
Thursday by a large web attack. The broadcaster, citing sources
inside the corporation, described as a "distributed denial of
service (DDoS)" attack.
A DDoS attack typically targets sites by flooding servers
with messages from multiple systems so they are unable to
respond to legitimate traffic.
A BBC spokeswoman said the broadcaster would not comment on
the claim of responsibility made by the group.
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)