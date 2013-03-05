LONDON, March 5 The BBC's commercial arm said on
Tuesday it was examining strategic options for the Lonely Planet
travel guides, following a report of a potential sale to an
American billionaire.
U.S.-based travel site skift.com said in an unsourced post
that BBC Worldwide was in negotiations with Kentucky billionaire
Brad Kelley over a sale of the book series, and that a deal
could be announced next week.
"We have been exploring strategic options for Lonely Planet
for some time now but no deal has been done and we are not going
to comment on speculation about its future," a spokesman for BBC
Worldwide told Reuters on Tuesday.
Toted by travellers across the globe, the Lonely Planet
series has printed over 100 million books in nine languages,
mapping out tourist trails from Austria to Antarctica.
The BBC initially bought a majority stake in Lonely Planet
for 88.1 million pounds ($132.77 million) in 2007, before
becoming the sole shareholder of the series for a further 42.1
million pounds in 2011.
The BBC's acquisition drew criticism for appearing to stray
from the corporation's public services remit of the broadcaster,
which is publicly funded through a licence tax.
Reclusive billionaire Kelley, who made his fortune selling
discount cigarettes in the 1990s, is one of the biggest
landowners in the United States and breeds rare and exotic
animals as a hobby, the Wall Street Journal reported in October.
($1 = 0.6635 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Clelia Oziel)