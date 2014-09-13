By Hugh Lawson
LONDON, Sept 13 Finnish conductor Sakari Oramo
brought the 120th season of the United Kingdom's BBC Proms
festival of classical music to a close in London on Saturday
with a plea for children around the world not to lose out on the
opportunity to hear and learn music.
"Music is so many things. It is mathematics. It is
science... It is history. It is culture. It is physical
education. Music is therapy for those who need it," Oramo told
the flag-waving crowd of over 5,000 at the Last Night of the
Proms.
He called for "children to have continued opportunities to
be exposed to good and great classical music," lamenting the
fact that in economic hard times "resources tend to go
elsewhere."
He spoke after conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra through
an eclectic evening of music ranging from Strauss and Ravel to
an arrangement of "Ol' Man River" and an audience singalong of a
Mary Poppins medley.
At the same time as the concert in the Royal Albert Hall,
the BBC hosted open-air "Proms in the Park" events in central
London's Hyde Park as well as in Swansea in Wales, Belfast in
Northern Ireland and Glasgow in Scotland.
A number of politicians and others had called for these
concerts to be used as a celebration of Britishness ahead of
Scotland's referendum on Thursday, seen as too close to call, on
whether to end its 300-year union with the rest of the United
Kingdom.
But local papers reported that the BBC asked its performers
and presenters to make no reference to the referendum to avoid
accusations of bias.
There was nevertheless a certain irony to one of the
evening's pieces: a rare performance of Richard Strauss's choral
work "Taillefer" - sung in German, about the French conquering
the English at the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
Dutch violinist Janine Jansen performed Ernest Chausson's
"Poeme" and Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane", before conductor Oramo,
brought out his own violin and joined her in a comical duet of
"La Cucaracha", alternately attempting to outplay and out-mock
each other and bringing the evening alive.
A record number of orchestras performed at the Proms this
summer, including first-time appearances for ensembles from as
far away as Turkey, Iceland, Qatar, China, South Korea and
Australia.
Saturday's performance came to a close with the audience
singing along to traditional British songs "Rule, Britannia",
"Land of Hope and Glory" and "Jerusalem," led by British
baritone Roderick Williams in bowtie and tails, and a Benjamin
Britten arrangement of the British national anthem.
The crowd then held hands and sang its own unaccompanied
rendition of "Auld Lang Syne," all the more poignant ahead of
Scotland's vote on Thursday.
The two-month season of concerts sponsored by the BBC, the
national broadcaster, takes its name from the "Prommers" who get
to stand right in front of the stage for the cheapest prices in
the cavernous, oval-shaped Royal Albert Hall.
Two such Prommers, David Biddulph and Richard Rowland,
dressed up in their red Kingston Rowing Club blazers and white
caps, extolled the virtues of the classical music season from
the packed arena floor.
"It gives you wonderful opportunities to come across new
music," said Rowland.
"I haven't been to as many concerts as I'd like this year -
only about a dozen!" said Biddulph. "It all proves that there
are still some British eccentrics around."
