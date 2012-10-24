LONDON Oct 24 The British government warned the
BBC on Wednesday that a growing sex abuse scandal was raising
"very real concerns" about public trust in the broadcaster.
The BBC has been thrown into disarray by accusations that it
helped cover up sexual abuse by one of its former presenters,
Jimmy Savile, and has struggled to explain why one of its own
programmes dropped an investigation into Savile last year.
Police and the BBC, which is funded by the public through a
licence fee, are looking into allegations that the eccentric,
cigar-chomping Savile, who died last year, abused girls as young
as 12 over six decades. Some of the attacks were alleged to have
taken place on BBC premises.
"These allegations do leave many institutions, perhaps
particularly the BBC, with serious questions to answer," Prime
Minister David Cameron told parliament.
"The government will do everything it can do, other
institutions must do what they can do, to make sure we learn the
lessons of this and it can never happen again."
Cameron's comments follow a letter from Culture Secretary
Maria Miller who told the BBC that "very real concerns are being
raised about public trust and confidence in the BBC".
Lawmakers and the media heavily criticised Director General
George Entwistle for his uncertain appearance before parliament
on Tuesday to answer questions over the scandal.
His predecessor, Mark Thompson, is also facing scrutiny over
his handling of the case.
The public editor of Thompson's soon-to-be employer, the New
York Times, questioned whether the Briton was now fit to
serve in his new role with such a scandal hanging over him.
"How likely is it that (Thompson) knew nothing?" Margaret
Sullivan wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.
"His integrity and decision-making are bound to affect The
Times and its journalism - profoundly. It's worth considering
now whether he is the right person for the job, given this turn
of events."
Thompson has said he was not briefed on the high-profile
Newsnight programme that detailed allegations against Savile,
who hosted prime-time children's shows on the BBC, and he was
not involved in the decision to shelve its report.
FURORE
The furore is the biggest controversy to hit the BBC since
its director general and chairman resigned in 2004 after a
judge-led inquiry ruled it had wrongly reported that former
Prime Minister Tony Blair "sexed up" intelligence to justify the
2003 invasion of Iraq.
Entwistle, who was announced as the new director general in
August, told hostile lawmakers on Tuesday that failures at the
BBC had allowed Savile to prey on young girls, but he denied he
had helped suppress the Newsnight report.
Damian Collins, a lawmaker from the ruling Conservative
Party and a member of the parliamentary committee which
questioned Entwistle, told Reuters there were mounting concerns
about the BBC and its management.
"I don't think the director general gave a very convincing
performance yesterday and I think there were a lot of questions
about the decisions he's taken," he said.
In reference to Thompson, who was director general at the
time of the Newsnight decision, he said: "I find it
extraordinary that the decision to close down the Jimmy Savile
investigation could have been taken without the knowledge of the
director general, who is the editor-in-chief, because this was
not any run-of-the-mill investigation.
"It was one of the highest importance, involving some very
grave criminal allegations about someone who had been a BBC
employee for decades."
The BBC said new allegations had been made against nine
current BBC staff or contributors since revelations about Savile
were first broadcast by rival channel ITV.
These ranged from inappropriate language or behaviour to
harassment and serious claims of sexual assault. Where
appropriate, details had been passed to the police.
"I can't go into specifics," said a BBC spokeswoman. "Where
appropriate action needs to be taken and people would need to be
suspended, that will happen."