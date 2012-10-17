Oct 17 The erupting scandal at Britain's public
broadcaster, the BBC, over allegations of sexual abuse involving
late TV host Jimmy Savile is leading to awkward questions for
the New York Times Co's incoming chief executive, Mark
Thompson.
The BBC is facing police and parliamentary inquires into
whether Savile, the eccentric host of the BBC's legendary "Top
of the Pops" music show who died last year at the age of 84,
sexually abused a group of women and girls -- some as young as
13 -- over six decades. The probes follow a bombshell report
aired earlier this month by rival broadcaster ITV about the
allegations.
Former BBC executives admitted there had been rumours about
Savile, but dismissed suggestions they had turned a blind eye to
the indiscretions of celebrities.
On Sunday, the New York Times former executive editor Bill
Keller wrote a column drawing a parallel between Savile and that
of Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was recently
sentenced to what amounts to life imprisonment for molesting
children. "Whether the BBC fell short in its reporting and
missed the story or had the story and lacked the nerve, it is a
significant embarrassment, compounded by the hard question of
why the widespread rumors of Savile's behavior were ignored for
so long," Keller wrote.
Thompson spent most of his career at the BBC, rising from
trainee in 1979 to roles on popular shows such as "Newsnight"
and the "Nine O'Clock News" before being named Director-General,
which is considered the most powerful position in the U.K.
television industry.
The BBC's flagship "Newsnight" show was working on its own
investigation into the Savile allegations last year that was
canceled, leading to accusations of a cover up.
The BBC denied it had shelved the show in order to keep the
allegations under wraps. It is currently investigating the
matter and cooperating with police.
Newsnight's editor, Peter Rippon, said they shelved the
program on Savile after public prosecutors dropped their case
for lack of evidence.
An article in the New York Times on Saturday pointed out
that Thompson was at the top job at the BBC when the Newsnight
show was canceled.
Thompson, who steps into the CEO role at the New York Times
next month, said in a statement: "I was not notified or briefed
about the Newsnight investigation, nor was I involved in any way
in the decision not to complete and air the investigation.
"I have no reason to doubt the public statement by the
program's editor, Peter Rippon, that the decision not to pursue
the investigation was entirely his, and that it was made solely
for journalistic reasons.
"During my time as director general of the BBC, I never
heard any allegations or received any complaints about Jimmy
Savile."
No evidence has emerged to show that Thompson knew about the
program decision or about Savile's alleged behavior.
The BBC is a sprawling organization with 22,000 employees
working at its eight national TV channels, 50 radio stations and
an extensive website. During the years when their careers
overlapped, Thompson was in the news and current affairs area of
the company rather than in its entertainment arm where Savile
worked until retiring in 1994.
Mark Damazer, the former controller of Radio 4 and Radio 7
at the BBC and currently the head of St. Peter's College at the
University of Oxford, does not believe that Thompson had
anything to do with the editorial process of the Newsnight
program.
"The chances that Mark interfered in the decisions of
Newsnight as to whether or not they were going to broadcast the
story are precisely zero," said Mark Damazer, a long-time
colleague of Thompson's who left the BBC in 2010.
A representative for the New York Times would not comment on
the BBC investigations, saying only that Thompson is "our
incoming CEO and he starts in November."
Still, the "optics" of the situation are not ideal for
Thompson or the New York Times, said Kelly McBride, a senior
faculty member for ethics at the Poynter Institute, a journalism
school and media think tank.
"It really depends what else comes out and how closely he
can be tied to the scandal at the BBC," said McBride. "If it's
just guilt by association most of the time organizations are
fine with that."
The danger for the New York Times Co would be if it was the
kind of scandal that led to layer upon layer of revelations, she
said.
Thompson was named CEO of the New York Times Co in August,
capping an eight-month search for an executive to lead the
company after Janet Robinson was abruptly ousted as chief
executive last year.
He was tapped by the Times Co in part because of his
extensive experience in video and digital, and because of his
skills in corporate diplomacy.
While at the BBC, Thompson helped develop the digital
iPlayer, which enables viewers to catch up on missed programs
online for free. It was considered a huge hit among those
viewing the Olympics.
He has been lauded for guiding the public broadcaster
through morale problems, assaults from Rupert Murdoch's media
empire and threats to its funding by the British government.
Indeed, News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, whose own
company's U.K. phone-hacking scandal has been covered
extensively by both the BBC and the New York Times, seized on
the opportunity to jab at his rivals on Twitter.
"Look to new CEO to shake up NYT unless recalled to BBC to
explain latest scandal," tweeted Murdoch.