* Due to make London market debut on Dec. 21

* Order books on $331 mln offering already covered - source

LONDON Dec 7 Construction services group Bilfinger Berger plans to list an infrastructure fund in London later this month, raising 212 million pounds ($331 million) to invest in a portfolio of assets ranging from roads to prisons.

The Luxembourg-incorporated Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure (BBGI) is offering 212 million shares at a fixed price of 1 pound each, it said in a statement on Wednesday, and is due to begin trading on Dec. 21.

BBGI has been marketing the sale for two months and has already received enough orders from investors for all the shares on offer, a source close to the deal said, with demand coming from both retail and institutional buyers, mainly in the UK.

More than 40 percent of its portfolio of up to 19 private finance initiative and public-private partnership assets -- public infrastructure projects which are funded with private capital -- are in the UK, with 27 percent each in Canada and Australia and 5 percent in Germany.

The stability of such assets, including roads, schools, hospitals and prisons, helped make it attractive to investors despite wider market turmoil, the source close to the deal said.

Europe has seen little new listings activity over the last few months as equity markets have yo-yoed on euro zone debt crisis. London's main market has yet to see an initial public offering in the second half of the year.

BBGI, whose core management team will move across from Bilfinger Berger, said it was targeting an annualised 5.5 percent dividend yield on the issue price, and would aim to raise this progressively over the longer term.

Bilfinger Berger has committed to a holding of at least 19.9 percent in the company at launch.

RBS Hoare Govett is acting as global coordinator on the offering and is also joint-bookrunner with Oriel Securities.