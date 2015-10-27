Oct 27 BBH Capital Partners, a private equity fund sponsored by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, appointed Rolf Classon senior adviser to oversee sourcing, evaluate investments and provide post-investment value-added oversight to companies.

Classon will look at companies focused on medical devices, pharmaceutical products and those that outsource services to support the device and pharmaceutical industries, BBH Capital said.

In addition to the senior adviser role, Classon has also been appointed to Brown Brothers Harriman & Co's healthcare advisory board.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan; Reuters Messaging: lehar.maan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)