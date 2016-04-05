BRIEF-Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q1 consol profit falls
May 23 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments:
DUBAI, April 5 BBK, formerly known as Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, has started marketing convertible securities to investors which will boost its capital reserves, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.
The instruments -- which have a perpetual tenor and will enhance the bank's Tier 1, or core, capital -- are being offered at 1 dinar ($2.65) each and carry an annual interest rate of 8.25 percent.
The securities are being marketed between Apr. 3 and Apr. 18, according to the filing.
In February, the bank's chief executive told Reuters that BBK planned to issue a 100 million dinar ($265.3 million) convertible bond by the end of March to boost its capital ratios.
The bank, Bahrain's fourth-largest by assets, had a capital adequacy ratio, a key indicator of its financial health, of 14.87 percent at the end of December, above a minimum requirement of 12.5 percent. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
May 23 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments:
DUBAI, May 23 Profit-booking swept across the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market index.