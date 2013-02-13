NAIROBI Feb 13 Barclays Bank of Kenya posted on
Wednesday an 8 percent rise in pretax profit to 13.02 billion shillings ($148.80
million) in 2012 and said it would pay a dividend per share of 1 shilling, 11
percent higher than the previous year.
Adan Mohamed, Barclays' outgoing managing director for east and west Africa
region told an investor briefing that total income rose 4 percent to 27 billion
shillings, while costs were up 5 percent.
($1 = 87.5000 Kenyan shillings)
