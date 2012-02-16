BRIEF-Grand Capital for Financial Investments posts FY profit
NAIROBI Feb 16 Barclays Bank of Kenya posted an 11 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 12.01 billion shillings ($144.95 million) in 2011 and raised total dividend per share by 10 percent, its Managing Director Adan Mohamed said on Thursday.
He told an investor briefing that gross pretax profit slid by 11 percent during the period under review, due to a one off item, sale of custody business, in the previous year. ($1 = 82.8750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa)
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 *-146.2 -407.7 499.3 ^June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7