LONDON, July 29 A U.S. investor is suing
Barclays Plc and current and former bosses over losses
suffered after New York's attorney general accused the British
bank of lying to customers regarding its electronic trading
platform.
Barbara Strougo of New York filed a class action lawsuit in
New York on Monday against Barclays and its Chief Executive
Antony Jenkins and Finance Director Tushar Morzaria. It also
names former CEO Bob Diamond and former finance chief Chris
Lucas as defendants.
Strougo claimed she and other buyers of Barclays American
depositary shares (ADS) lost money after the attorney general
brought a lawsuit against Barclays' "dark pool" trading venue on
June 25. Barclays' London-listed shares fell more than 5 percent
the next day, and the ADS fell 7.4 percent.
Dark pools let institutional investors trade large blocks of
shares anonymously and only make trading data available
afterwards so that investors with large orders are not at a
disadvantage.
The lawsuit claims Barclays made false and/or misleading
statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts
regarding its operations in its dark pool.
The claims in the suit were similar to those alleged by New
York Attorney General Eric Scheiderman on June 25, who said the
bank lied to its institutional clients and gave high speed
traders an unfair advantage over investors in order to increase
its trading activity and revenues.
The claimants said that due to the "defendants' wrongful
acts and omissions" and fall in its shares, they "have suffered
significant losses and damages".
Barclays declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Last week the bank filed a motion to dismiss the attorney
general's claims, saying they had "fatal flaws" because
Barclays' customers were never misled and marketing material
information had been taken out of context.
