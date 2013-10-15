BRIEF-Positive results from Replicel's RCS-01 phase I skin trial are the Company's most compelling to date
FRANKFURT Oct 15 Rhoen-Klinikum on Tuesday said medical supplies maker B. Braun raised its stake to 10.98 percent of the German hospital operator.
The move gives B. Braun a blocking stake on major resolutions at Rhoen which require 90 percent shareholder approval.
Rhoen-Klinikum said it was informed that Braun Melsungen intends to further increase its minority stake in the Company within the next twelve months and to obtain a representation on the supervisory board.
B. Braun, owned by the family of Chairman Ludwig Georg Braun, opposes a takeover of Rhoen-Klinikum by rival Fresenius .
Braun was concerned it would lose Rhoen as a major client should Fresenius take it over, sources have said.
